Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after buying an additional 1,841,512 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

