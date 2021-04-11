KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. KLA reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $13.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $13.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $15.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.85. 913,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $147.46 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

