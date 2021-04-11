KLAYswap Protocol Trading 17% Higher This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $77.08 or 0.00128674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $600.00 million and $24.92 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00296540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00725732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.09 or 1.00237554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.00814783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017930 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

