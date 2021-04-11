Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and approximately $101.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

