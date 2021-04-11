Klaytn Reaches Market Cap of $7.26 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and $79.41 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.45 or 0.00713313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,321.05 or 0.99959370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.42 or 0.00802750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.