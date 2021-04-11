Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLPEF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

