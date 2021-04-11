Kleros Trading Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $70.48 million and $2.61 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

