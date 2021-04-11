Klever 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.54 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $309.82 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,392,215,249 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

