Klever (KLV) Hits Market Cap of $315.19 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $315.19 million and $5.81 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,392,844,164 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

