Klimatas Trading 20.8% Higher This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $21,812.66 and approximately $654.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

