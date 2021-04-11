KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 7,146 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.