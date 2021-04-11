KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

