Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $31.65 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

