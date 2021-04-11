Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Knowles worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

