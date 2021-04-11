Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $457.45 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $457.45 million and $22.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.40 or 0.00369690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.00205552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00128777 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,259,047 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

