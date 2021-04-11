Kopion Asset Management LLC Acquires 71,722 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up about 8.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Instruments worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after buying an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

