Kopion Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.