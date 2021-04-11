Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 471,561 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises 6.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of TechnipFMC worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 983,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

