Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. Tennant makes up 8.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Tennant worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,938 shares of company stock worth $1,227,696. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

