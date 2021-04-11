Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up about 6.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hexcel worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

