Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises approximately 3.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

