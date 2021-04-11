Kopion Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 4.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $366.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

