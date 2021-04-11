Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,001 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Core Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

