Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 33,629 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,629 shares during the period. MiX Telematics comprises about 5.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 2.07% of MiX Telematics worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

