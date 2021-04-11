Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 81,425 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,425 shares during the quarter. The Dixie Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of The Dixie Group worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXYN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

