Kopion Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,517 shares during the period. Stratasys comprises 5.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Stratasys worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.79 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.