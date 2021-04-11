Kora Network Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177.00 (KNT)

Kora Network Token (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Kora Network Token has a total market capitalization of $144,254.12 and $177.00 worth of Kora Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kora Network Token has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kora Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00617710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Kora Network Token Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Kora Network Token’s total supply is 712,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,625,000 coins. Kora Network Token’s official website is kora.network . The Reddit community for Kora Network Token is /r/KoraNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kora Network Token’s official Twitter account is @Kora_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

