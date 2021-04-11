KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 5.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $104.94.

