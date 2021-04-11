Krios Price Up 52.9% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00229287 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

