Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and approximately $174,374.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00612876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033450 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.