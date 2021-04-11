KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.