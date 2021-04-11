Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

