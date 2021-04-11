Kyber Network (KNC) Price Reaches $3.69 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Kyber Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00006162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $757.29 million and approximately $165.84 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Kyber Network Coin Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,255,936 coins and its circulating supply is 205,048,084 coins. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.