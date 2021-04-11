LABS Group Trading 41.5% Lower This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $38.37 million and $4.99 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

