Lambda Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $152.65 million and $37.80 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,235,314 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

