Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 4,399 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

