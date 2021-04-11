Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires Shares of 546,762 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 546,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

