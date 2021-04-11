Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 157,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $10,513,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.11 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

