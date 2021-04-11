Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 13.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.33% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,598.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

