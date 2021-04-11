Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 935 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 3.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

