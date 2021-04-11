LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.25

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $128.73 million and approximately $753,975.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.79 or 0.00742109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.90 or 1.00479311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00018734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.73 or 0.00802358 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

