Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 208,648 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 1.15% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 258,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $26.96 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

