Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 84,602 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 157,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 241,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

