Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

