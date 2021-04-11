Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.