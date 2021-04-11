Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,082 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

