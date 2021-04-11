Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 13,228 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

