Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 5,645 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

