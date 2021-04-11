Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 59,603 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.84% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after purchasing an additional 115,674 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

