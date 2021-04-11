Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $240.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

